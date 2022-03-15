High gas prices haven’t prompted a spike in EV sales. Besides, there’s still an EV shortage.

Jaguar has been wowing us of late, revealing a new concept that is arguably one of its most beautiful modern creations to date. But it hasn't all been roses for the brand as the XE wasn't the smash hit it expected, the electric Jaguar XJ replacement failed before it was even launched, and it only has one EV at present despite promises to rapidly progress to full electrification soon. It's working towards rectifying the latter, however, with a new platform for electric vehicles called Panthera, and this promises to spawn some highly attractive machines. But the brand's existing offerings are pretty impressive too, especially the Jaguar I-Pace. That's because the stylish electric crossover has more to give than just transportation, as its batteries get a second life as part of mobile battery energy storage systems (ESS) from Pramac.

