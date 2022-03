Chris Holtmann spent the 2021-22 regular season answering questions about Ohio State's injury situation. The postseason has not changed anything. As the seventh-seeded Buckeyes prepare for an NCAA Tournament first-round game against No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago on Friday, the Scarlet and Gray head coach again had to address player availability on Wednesday. After saying on Sunday, after the tournament's bracket was released, that Justice Sueing, who hasn't played since the second game of the year, would not suit up on Friday against the Ramblers, Holtmann gave the latest on the injury situation with center Zed Key and forward Kyle Young.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO