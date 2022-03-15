ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Former UND center Tyson Jost traded to Minnesota Wild

By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Grand Forks Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. — Former UND forward Tyson Jost is headed to the Minnesota Wild. The Colorado Avalanche traded Jost to the Wild in exchange for forward Nico Sturm, who played college hockey at Clarkson. Jost is expected to make his Wild debut Wednesday night against the Boston...

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Jagr congratulates Ovechkin after passed for third in NHL goals

WASHINGTON -- Jaromir Jagr offered his congratulations and, perhaps, a tongue-in-cheek warning to Alex Ovechkin after the Washington Capitals forward scored his 767th NHL goal to pass him for third in history on Tuesday. "Alex, 'The Great 8,' congratulations," Jagr said in a video posted on Twitter. "Now you've become...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
KRDO

Wild send Sturm to Avalanche for Jost in swap of centers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Nico Sturm from the Minnesota Wild for Tyson Jost in a swap of centers. The 26-year-old Sturm has nine goals and eight assists in 53 games this season. He has won 51.1% of his career faceoffs compared to just 39.5% for Jost. The 24-year-old Jost has six goals and eight assists in 59 games this season. Sturm can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jost is under contract for next season with a salary cap hit of $2 million.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: WILD ACQUIRE FORMER TENTH OVERALL PICK FROM COLORADO

The Colorado Avalanche have made a second trade in as many days. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Avalanche have traded centerman Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for centerman Nico Sturm. Jost, 24, was selected by the Avalanche with the tenth overall pick in the 2016 NHL...
NHL
Grand Forks Herald

UND star Jake Sanderson dealing with another injury; will miss NCHC Frozen Faceoff

GRAND FORKS — Jake Sanderson's nightmarish run of injuries and misfortune this season is not over. UND's star player, perhaps the best in all of college hockey, is dealing with yet another setback — an injury he sustained late in Saturday's game against Colorado College while diving into the crease to keep a puck out of the net and preserve a 2-1 UND win.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks Herald

Gophers' Ben Meyers, two Mavericks named to Hobey finalist list

MINNEAPOLIS — In the Minnesota Gophers’ playoff win over Penn State, Ben Meyers put on a first period show. Not only did he score the game’s first goal to give his team an important early lead, he drew a penalty with a rush to the net later, and the Gophers went ahead 2-0 on the ensuing power play goal.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Nico Sturm
Person
Brad Malone
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Rocco Grimaldi
Person
Tyson Jost
Grand Forks Herald

Tuesday's local scoreboard for March 15

At Ralph Engelstad Arena (Thief River Falls) Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson 14, Carson Moen 7, Caleb Bray 4, Jade Werb 2, Ryder Blazejewski 8, Austin Kautzman 8, Max Klopp 13. Sacred Heart -- Sam Gapp 9, Josiah Sundby 15, Ethan Arntson 16, Landen Denney 8, Zach Martin 5, Kobe...
GRAND FORKS, ND
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
FOX Sports

Vancouver hosts Detroit after Horvat's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (24-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-24-7, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-3 victory over the Devils. The Canucks are 14-11-4 at...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Panthers bolster Stanley Cup run, trades with Canadiens for Ben Chiarot

The Florida Panthers appear to be all-in on trying to win the Stanley Cup this season. On Wednesday night, the Panthers completed a trade with the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Chiarot is easily one of the more sought after defenseman that was expected to be dealt prior to the NHL’s trade deadline on March 21st.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Und#The Colorado Avalanche#The Boston Bruins#The Chicago Blackhawks#Nchc#Nhl Draft
Reuters

Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche blank Kings

Darcy Kuemper secured 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday. Kuemper has five shutouts this season, including four since the All-Star break. He had a career-high 46 saves in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy