A grandmother who was randomly attacked in New York City has died after spending several months in a coma. GuiYing Ma, 61, was hit in the head with a rock after she got into an argument with a passerby in Queens last November. Ms Ma was reportedly sweeping the sidewalk of a nearby empty property when the attack occurred. Elisaul Perez, 33, was arrested in connection with the attack, according to the New York Daily News. He faces charges including assault with intent to disfigure and dismember, assault with intent to seriously injure someone with a weapon, and criminal...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO