ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, MN

Orono home on exclusive Tanager Lake hitting market for $7.9M (Photos)

By Carter Jones
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A 7,730-square-foot property in Orono is slated to hit the market next week for $7.9 million. The sprawling property is situated on...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Real estate Leads - March 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Fitness chain SPENGA'S first Minnesota studio opening in Woodbury

A Illinois-based fitness chain with more than 60 studios across the United States is bringing its first to Minnesota. SPENGA is slated to open in a new development at 425 Commerce Drive in Woodbury in June, offering hourlong classes that incorporate 20 minutes each of spin, strength training and yoga. (The name is a combination of all three exercise types.)
WOODBURY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Minnetonka#Tanager#Design#Housing List#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The Pourhouse Uptown closes indefinitely

The Pourhouse Uptown is the latest bar in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood to temporarily close for an indefinite amount of time. A note posted on the bar at 2923 Girard Ave. S. reads: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have decided to suspend operations." Exactly what circumstances led to the closure remain unclear. Co-owner Joe Berg declined to comment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy