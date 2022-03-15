ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx dad gets 12 years in throwing death of 6-week-old son

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQWZH_0eg933jj00

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx dad was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday after he fatally threw his infant son to the ground.

Christian Rodriguez , 27, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of his 6-week-old son, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. After his prison sentence, he faces five years of post-release supervision.

“The defendant’s newborn was crying and instead of comforting him, the defendant threw him to the ground, ending his life,” Clark said. “The defendant’s violence is unconscionable and unfitting of any parent.”

The dad initially told investigators he accidentally hit his son’s head on a bedroom doorframe, officials said. He later admitted he’d angrily thrown the baby boy to the ground.

“I got angry and threw Aiden to the ground face first,” Rodriguez said, according to the criminal complaint. “I got frustrated and threw him to the ground.”

They’d just gotten home from the baby’s grandmother’s home. She lived a few buildings over.

Aiden Rodriguez died from abusive head trauma. A scan found he suffered fractures to his skull, an acute subdural hemorrhage, a scattered left acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, a midline shift of the brain and bruising to both sides of the head.

Rodriguez was previously charged in a case involving his daughter . In 2015, he allegedly told police he “was getting frustrated” and dropped his infant daughter. She suffered bruising and swelling around the face and nose. Rodriguez was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child at the time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 63

Esther White
1d ago

Is it possible to sterilize him so he can't make anymore children 🤔! Its obvious that he's a baby killer,he shouldn't be allowed to be around children, babies, Toddlers, infants!

Reply
38
TP Pe
19h ago

12 years? That’s it? That child will never get a chance to experience life and They are letting this man Out in 12 years. He should get life for taking a life. 12 years for that type of crime is a slap on the wrist. Incredible!

Reply(1)
30
#YourgodsAtheist
16h ago

12 years? Is it just me or does our Injustice system give much longer sentences to criminals that steal money or sell drugs? Now, I'm not saying those crimes are ok, because they are not. In my opinion, it just appears that stealing someone's money or selling someone drugs is worth more time than someone who intentionally murders. Not just murdering anyone, a 6 week old baby with absolutely no way of defending their selves. This kind of crime or any horrific act done to a child should mean a sentence of life. The unbalance and wide range of sentencing depending on what state you live in is ridiculous. Certain crimes should be the same across the board. Punishment befitting the crime!

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., the NYPD said. The 16-year-old boy was opening an entrance door to a building in the 1500 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man dies after being stabbed in the neck: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man died after he was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday, the NYPD said. Officers responded to 45 Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around noon and found 24-year-old Guersy Jacques unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck, police said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man who stabbed, shot police officers pleads guilty, officials say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Flatbush man pleaded guilty to several charges, including stabbing a police officer in the neck and shooting an officer, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Wednesday. On June 3, 2020, 22-year-old Dzenan Camovic walked up to police officer Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre from behind and stabbed him in the neck […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Death of 8-year-old Bronx boy deemed homicide: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The death of an 8-year-old boy in the Bronx last summer has been deemed a homicide, police said on Tuesday. The child’s mother brought him unconscious and unresponsive to a hospital on June 1, 2021, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital and had no obvious signs of […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman faces up to life in prison for allegedly killing immigration lawyer

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — The woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a Queens immigration attorney during an “outburst of rage” faces up to life in prison if she’s convicted, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday. The woman, 25-year-old XiaoNing Zhang, allegedly stabbed 66-year-old Jim Li in his 39th Avenue office Monday. In her announcement, Katz […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Twin brothers shot, one fatally, in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening left a 30-year-old man dead and his twin brother injured, police said Wednesday. Officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired on East 161st Street in Concourse found the brothers with gunshot wounds around 6:25 p.m. One of the men, Derrick Owens, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Rodriguez
Person
Darcel Clark
PIX11

Fight outside Queens school ends with 2 teens stabbed: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens were stabbed during a fight across the street from a Queens high school Tuesday morning, police said. Police were called to Rockaway Boulevard, across the street from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, just before 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fight. A 17-year-old was stabbed multiple […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Chinatown stabbing suspect indicted for brutal homicide: DA Bragg

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Assamad Nash, the man accused of brutally murdering 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee in her own apartment, was indicted Wednesday. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the indictment “marks the beginning of our pursuit of justice” for Lee’s murder. “Ms. Yuna Lee’s death not only devastated her loved ones, but struck fear […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two victims shot in Bronx: officials

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were transported to a Bronx-area hospital Tuesday night, officials said. Police responded to a report of a shooting about 7:23 p.m. in front of 281 East 161 Street. Once there, officers saw two injured men, both 30 years old. One of those men, who suffered a gunshot wound […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Police#Christian#Nexstar#Mott Haven
PIX11

Man slashed in face in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack at a Manhattan subway stop, the NYPD said Tuesday. A 27-year-old man was waiting for a No. 1 train at the West 168th Street and Broadway stop in Washington Heights when a man slashed him in the face just […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pair impersonated officers during theft: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men, who pretended to be police officers, shoved a man against a vehicle Feb. 8 before digging through his pockets, police said Tuesday. The thieves approached the victim, a 41-year-old man, about 3:20 a.m. on West Kingsbridge Road. They pushed him against a nearby vehicle, telling him that they […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video: Men assaulted by dirt bike riders in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of dirt bike riders beat a man and his son on a Harlem street Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday. The group pulled up to the 64-year-old man’s vehicle at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127 Street about 4:25 p.m., police said. They then forcibly pulled the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Men broke into church in Queens, stole TV sets, police say

DOUGLASTON-LITTLE NECK, Queens (PIX11) — Two men broke into a church in Queens and stole television sets on March 7, police said Tuesday. Around 1:45 a.m., the suspects broke the lock of the side basement door of St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church and took four television sets mounted on the walls before fleeing to an […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video: Man points firearm at Manhattan Goodwill employee

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Surveillance video shows the moment an agitated man pointed a handgun at a Goodwill employee March 10. The incident took place about 4:10 p.m. inside a West 14th Street Goodwill, police said Tuesday. The suspect initially engaged in a verbal argument with an employee at the store; the conflict escalated when […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy