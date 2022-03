The Little Learners Club after-school program at Columbus Avenue Elementary School has been learning about a variety of different scientific themes this winter. Teacher Monica Campos helped the kindergarten students turn into little scientists and make a “blizzard” using a bottle of water, oil, white paint and glitter. The students also learned about Arctic penguins and how the oils in their feathers allows them to stay warm and dry in the cold, wet weather. Following, the students made paper penguins and coated them with oil, and then sprayed them with water to demonstrate how the oil helps keep them dry.

