Russia has hit back at sanctions imposed by the US in retaliation to the war in Ukraine by imposing their own sanctions on a number of current and former senior US officials … and the president’s son Hunter Biden.It is not entirely clear what the Russian government hopes to achieve by sanctioning Mr Biden.While he was once a board member of Ukrainian natural gas producer Burisma Holdings until his four-year term expired in 2019, he is now an artist.His time on the board of Burisma is the focus of an unsupported conspiracy theory popularised by former President Donald Trump...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO