Snowmobiler dies in avalanche in Wyoming, just north of Colorado state line

By The Associated Press, Stephanie Butzer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sen5C_0eg90uxQ00

DENVER (AP) — A snowmobiler died in a weekend avalanche in south-central Wyoming, just a few miles north of the Colorado state line.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the avalanche happened around 10,000 feet on a northeast-facing slope on Saturday afternoon near Willow Park in the Encampment River Wilderness, which is less than six miles north of the Steamboat and Flat Tops zone in Colorado.

The snowmobiler was caught and fully buried, CAIC reported.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

The victim's name has not been released.

The snowmobiler's death was the first avalanche fatality in Wyoming this winter.

CAIC said the same persistent weak layer in this slide is likely prevalent in Colorado.

Eleven other avalanche deaths have happened this season, including four each in Colorado and Montana.

