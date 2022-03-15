Despite improvements, Polk Co. commissioners still upset with trash hauler

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Since an emergency declaration and suspended recycling pickup last month, there has been a “substantial reduction” in complaint calls about missed trash collections, according to county manager Bill Beasley.

If representatives from FCC Environmental Services were expecting a pat on the back at Tuesday’s commission meeting, they were wrong.

“While I do see some improvement, it was so bad any improvement would be good. We’re still not where it needs to be. We’re not where the customer deserves and expects service to be,” said Commissioner George Lindsey.

“We want you to succeed but also understand because of what has happened and your performance we have little faith in your success,” said commissioner Martha Santiago.

“I think you’re in a contract, you’re losing a lot of money and it would probably be to everybody’s advantage for you to get out of it,” said Commissioner Bill Braswell.

On Feb. 15, Polk County declared a state of emergency after months of complaints about trash pickup delays.

FCC Environmental Services has two years left on its contract. It serves the western side of Polk County. Waste Management serves the eastern side.

FCC and county officials devised a plan aimed at getting the trash hauler caught up on pickup.

Recycling pickup has been suspended in order to free up trucks for garbage removal.

According to a chart shared by the county, there were thousands of complaints filed weekly in mid-February.

There were a few dozen for the first week of March.

“We’re not in a position or the mindset where we want to give up. We tried to do the adjustments,” said Jim Suter, general manager for FCC Environmental Services.

Suter said three new routes have been added to spread out the work and lessen the burden on truck drivers.

Still, people in some neighborhoods, including Beverly Road, are days late for their trash pickup.

“It hurts us a lot in our business being that there’s a lot of people who come around and look for food. When they see the trash around, a lot of them turn around and don’t want to stop. It hurts us,” said Carmen Alejandro, with Romeo’s Latin Grill.

Alejandro said customers are turned off by the trash piling up at nearby homes.

“I don’t have an explanation for why we would miss an entire neighborhood and not know it at this point. It confounds us,” said Suter.

County commissioners expressed interest in finding alternative options, including taking over garbage removal altogether.

Recycling pickup is scheduled to resume on April 4th.

