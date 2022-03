Two men have been accused of accosting Nevada governor Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy Sisolak with racist and anti-government taunts.The duo were videoed at a Las Vegas restaurant at the weekend when a person filming walked towards the Democrat and issued a long tirade.A video of the encounter shows Mr Sisolak and his wife eventually leaving the restaurant following the abuse, which featured both racism and threats of violence. Nevada state police are now investigating. According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Justin Andersch was the man who filmed himself issuing abuse. His tirade featured anti-government comments and taunts aimed at...

