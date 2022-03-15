Smith County Middle School coach arrested for sending nude photos to students

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smith County teacher and coach has been fired and arrested after allegedly sending lewd photos to female students.

Jamal Carter was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Carter was the physical education teacher and basketball coach at Smith County Middle School.

Jamal Carter (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

He has been accused of sending nude photos of himself to female students.

Carter is charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Smith County Board of Education posted a statement on its Facebook page regarding the incident, saying, in part: “The school system immediately launched an investigation and reported the issue to law enforcement. Based on initial information revealed, the certified professional employee was placed on suspension and is no longer present in the school system.”

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

