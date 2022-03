LOGAN, Utah — Oregon weathered a first half shooting barrage from Utah State, then it unleashed one of its own. De’Vion Harmon scored 16 of his 19 in the first half to keep Oregon in it and Jacob Young scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to close out an 83-72 comeback win for the Ducks over No. 4 seed Utah State in the first round of the men’s National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday night before a raucous crowd of 7,023 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO