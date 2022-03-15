FBI agent details how to avoid ransomware

The former state worker at the center of a $2.7 million fraud scheme inside California’s Office of AIDS was sentenced Thursday to five years, 10 months in fedeal prison. Schenelle M. Flores, once a manager at the office inside California’s Department of Public Health, used money from the fraud scheme to spend $200,000 on expenses at Disneyland, as well as expenses for hotels, suites at San Francisco Giants games, cruises, Sacramento Kings tickets, other sporting events and a yacht rental for her daughter’s birthday party.
