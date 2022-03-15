FBI agent details how to avoid ransomware

A Georgia man didn't make the very best use of his COVID-19 relief money, according to prosecutors — and he's now headed to prison. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine has been sentenced to 36 months in prison after admitting he used nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to buy a Pokémon card, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO