Economy

Michael Price, well-known value investor, dies at 70

By Reuters
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Well-known value investor Michael Price, who ran the firm MFP Investors has died, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. He was 70.

Price died on Monday after a lengthy illness, according to the emailed statement provided by Timothy Ladin, MFP's general counsel.

"He was a legendary investor, philanthropist, and a great mentor to us all," Ladin said.

A 1996 article in Fortune described Price as "Wall Street's foremost value investor," crediting him with driving the merger of Chase Manhattan and Chemical Bank.

New York State
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

