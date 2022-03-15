Michael Price, well-known value investor, dies at 70

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Well-known value investor Michael Price, who ran the firm MFP Investors has died, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. He was 70.

Price died on Monday after a lengthy illness, according to the emailed statement provided by Timothy Ladin, MFP's general counsel.

"He was a legendary investor, philanthropist, and a great mentor to us all," Ladin said.

A 1996 article in Fortune described Price as "Wall Street's foremost value investor," crediting him with driving the merger of Chase Manhattan and Chemical Bank.

