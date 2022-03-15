ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Former Congresswoman Kendra Horn running for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mYFU_0eg8yJhx00
Kendra Horn Democrat Kendra Horn announced campaign to run for Jim Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat.

Former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn is throwing her name in the ring for U.S. Senate, becoming the latest Oklahoman to run for Jim Inhofe’s seat.

Democrat Kendra Horn is the latest candidate to announce plans to run for Oklahoma’s soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat.

The 45-year-old attorney is the first Democrat to announce their campaign for Inhofe’s seat.

Horn pulled off a big upset in the 2018 midterm elections when she defeated then-U.S. Rep. Steve Russell, a Republican who had served in that seat for more than 40 years. That win made her the first Democrat woman to represent Oklahoma in U.S. Congress. She served one term before losing the seat in 2020 to U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice.

Several high-profile Republicans have already announced plans to run, including U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, State Sen. Nathan Dahm and Inhofe’s longtime Chief of Staff Luke Holland.

Inhofe won his reelection bid in 2020 but announced earlier this year plans to retire. His retirement is effective Jan. 3. Inhofe is a longtime fixture in Oklahoma politics who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1994.

“We don’t always have to agree, but we do need to talk to each other,” Horn said in a campaign video. “I got knocked down, but I got back up because I’m not done fighting for Oklahoma. And that’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Powell and 3 other nominees to Fed posts clear Senate panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate Banking Committee approved Jerome Powell's nomination to a second four-year term as chair of the Federal Reserve Wednesday, just hours after the central bank began what will be a difficult effort to combat inflation. Fed governor Lael Brainard was also approved to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official. Martin — also referred to as Ireland's...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

BEIJING — (AP) — Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing. The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp. to provide domestic and international service under an order issued Wednesday. The U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

Trial resuming for 4 men accused of Michigan governor plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — The trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is resuming after a three-day break because of a COVID-19 case. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said testimony will pick up again Thursday. The trial was suspended this...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to US

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — (AP) — Former President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a Honduran judge ruled Wednesday. The country’s Supreme Court of Justice said late Wednesday via Twitter that the judge had decided to grant...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the war in Ukraine rages on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal have been forging ahead with negotiations despite distractions caused by the conflict. They now appear to be near the cusp of a deal that would bring the U.S. back into the accord and bring Iran back into compliance with limits on its nuclear program.
WORLD
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
57K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy