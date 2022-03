The stage is set for what could be one of the closest Pac-12 gymnastics championships the conference has ever had. Utah will be the top seed at the Maverik Center this weekend by virtue of its national qualifying score, an average of 197.87, which puts the Utes No. 4 in the country. But California, Oregon State and Arizona State will be close behind. Utah has already lost to Cal and Arizona this season. And the conference’s top four teams all shared the Pac-12 regular-season title with 5-2 marks.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO