ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) out for Utah's Wednesday game against Bulls

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
ESPN

Minnesota plays Los Angeles after Towns' 60-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (29-39, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 149-139 victory against the San Antonio Spurs. The Timberwolves are 27-18 against conference opponents....
NBA
ESPN

Embiid, 76ers set for matchup against the Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers (41-26, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He leads the the league scoring 29.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 23-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 9-4 in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 3/14/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting...
NBA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Roby coming off Thunder's bench on Monday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Roby started last time out. However, the Thunder will make a change down low Monday night. Head coach Mark Daigneault has opted to instead start Olivier Sarr down low, sending Roby to the bench.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Clarkson
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable Tuesday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic. Curry was a late scratch on Sunday and his ankle is apparently still giving him some trouble. Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, and Goran Dragic are candidates for more playing time if Curry misses another game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (injury maintenance) starting for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Conley got the second leg of a back-to-back set off on Saturday due to injury maintenance. Now, he is back in the fold Monday night. Conley will also immediately return to the starting five, simply sliding into the vacated starting spot left behind by Bojan Bogdanovic, who is out with a calf injury.
NBA
numberfire.com

Zach LaVine (knee) probable Wednesday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is probable to play on Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. LaVine returned from a one-game absence on Monday and scored 27 points with 3 boards, 6 assists, a block, and a pair of triples over 36 minutes. He should be good to go for Wednesday's contest.
NBA
numberfire.com

Rajon Rondo (ankle) out Wednesday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Rondo continues to deal with his sprained right ankle, and Wednesday will mark his second straight absence. Expect Brandon Goodwin to pick up more minutes again at point guard. In 35 games this...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (personal) ruled out Wednesday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Bullock also missed the previous contest. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely draw another start on Wednesday in place of Bullock. Dinwiddie is averaging 35.4 FanDuel points per game as a starter for the Mavericks.
NBA
numberfire.com

Dean Wade (knee) out Wednesday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wade continues to deal with right knee soreness. He missed Monday's game due to it, and now, he has been listed out for Wednesday night's contest as well. Expect Lamar Stevens to draw another start on the wing, and Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler should see added minutes behind him as well.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets starting Patty Mills for ineligible Kyrie Irving on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Patrick Mills is starting in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mills will make his 46th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled ineligible at home. In a challenging spot against a Dallas unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Mills to score 22.8 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hornets' James Bouknight (neck) expected back Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard James Bouknight is not on the injury report for Wednesday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Bouknight hasn't played since February 17 and he isn't guaranteed a spot in the rotation on Wednesday. Bouknight is averaging 10.5 minutes per game and 0.82 FanDuel points per minute this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anonoby (finger) remains out on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (finger) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Anunoby remains sidelined with a finger injury after being listed as doubtful. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Clippers' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. Achiuwa's projection includes 9.1 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (illness) questionable Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiggins missed Monday's matchup and he remained out during Tuesday's practice. Jordan Poole will likely draw another start on Wednesday if Wiggins is ruled out. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga also stand to benefit.
NBA
numberfire.com

Terry Taylor playing second unit role for Indiana on Tuesday night

Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Taylor will play off the bench after Malcolm Brogdon was named Tuesday's starter at home. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 356.3 minutes this season, Taylor is averaging 0.99 FanDuel points per minute.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jazz's Trent Forrest (wrist) ruled out Wednesday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Forrest also missed the previous two games. Danuel House (knee) will join Forrest on the shelf after starting last contest, so look for Rudy Gay or Nickeil Alexander-Walker to fill the void in the starting lineup.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy