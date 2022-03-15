ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang to re-open Copenhagen Drive in coming weeks

A busy thoroughfare in the heart of Solvang closed since the start of the pandemic will reopen to traffic in the coming weeks.

In a 3-2 vote, the Solvang City Council Monday night voted to re-open Copenhagen Drive by April 18.

The council also voted to lift the temporary outdoor dining encroachment program onto public spaces, but is now asking staff to develop a program that will allow businesses to still expand dining onto privately-owned spaces.

A block and a half stretch of Copenhagen Drive has been closed since 2020 to allow for outdoor dining.

The closure meant the loss of 60 parking spaces in the busy tourist area.

City officials say staff was also directed to continue working on a project to create a European-style plaza in the city, which would mean permanently closing Copenhagen Drive or another downtown location.

