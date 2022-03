CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man out of Savannah has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison following a string of violent robberies in the area. Garnell Dewitt Quarterman was sentenced to 235 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interference with commerce by robbery, David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said. The 32-year-old man has also been ordered to pay $19,201.49 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

