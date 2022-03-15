ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls just wanna have fun (and equal pay)

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Girls to the front: It's Equal Pay Day. A man was arrested after targeted attacks on homeless men. And the latest on what's happening in Ukraine.

👋 It's Laura . It's Tuesday. Here's the news. Let's get to it.

But first, this just in: 🚨 Could daylight saving time become the only time? The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in 2023 . If it becomes law, that would mean no more changing the clocks twice a year.

Equal pay for women? Let's make it happen

It's Equal Pay Day, but we aren't having a party. Here's why: This date marks the amount of time it takes women's pay to catch up with men's from the year before . It’s real, and even decades after the Equal Pay Act of 1963 was signed into law by President John F. Kennedy, women are still not paid the same as men in this country. Women who work full time in the United States make the median weekly of just 83 cents for every dollar paid to men. And the pay gap is even wider for women of color, mothers of young children and women with disabilities. Due to pay inequality, women stand to lose more than $400,000 over the course of a 40-year career. In the words of equal-pay trailblazer Lilly Ledbetter, "Those pennies add up to real money." Read more from Charlotte A. Burrows, chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Elana Goodman joins a rally for equal pay on March 14, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Man arrested after targeted attacks on homeless in DC, NYC

A man wanted in a string of shootings targeting men experiencing homelessness in New York and Washington D.C. was arrested early Tuesday, police said. At least five men were shot, two fatally, since March 3, in a series of attacks that police in both cities said were connected. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents arrested the suspect around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Washington. Advocates for people experiencing homelessness said the killings are a grim reminder of the vulnerability and stigmatization facing the homeless population on a daily basis. Addressing homelessness has become a focal point of public safety efforts in New York City after a number of targeted attacks against women of Asian descent. However, advocates say people experiencing homelessness are far more likely to be the victims of crimes than perpetrate crimes themselves.

  • ‘Horrific and senseless' murders in NYC, DC are latest jolt for homeless advocates. What needs to change ?
A pedestrian walks past by signs left as a memorial near the place where a homeless person was killed days earlier in lower Manhattan, Monday, March 14, 2022, in New York. Eduardo Munoz Avarez, AP

Biden to attend NATO summit on Ukraine

Ukrainians must realize the country will not be joining NATO and must "count on ourselves and our partners who are helping us" to withstand the Russian onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday. Instead, he said, Ukraine needs separate security guarantees from its allies. Also Tuesday, the White House said President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels for a March 24 NATO summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

People retrieve belongings from an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Vadim Ghirda, AP

More Ukraine news:

  • Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed while reporting with correspondent Benjamin Hall in Ukraine , the media company said. Zakrzewski, Kuvshynova and Hall were traveling in a vehicle in Horenka – nearly 20 miles from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv – when they were struck by incoming fire Monday. Hall remains hospitalized.
  • A news anchor was speaking on Russian state TV when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with "No War" scrawled in English and a message warning people not to believe Russian propaganda. The woman – identified as Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the station – was taken into police custody, according to the human rights group OVD-Info.

👉 Even more news: More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country. Russia sanctions President Biden. Tuesday's latest updates.

This video grab taken on March 15, 2022 shows Russian Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova holds a poster reading " Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you" during on-air TV studio by news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva , Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, in Moscow on March 14, 2022. HANDOUT, AFP via Getty Images

Real quick

Up to 18% of adults over 60 have signs of memory loss

A new report estimates 6.5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1 in 10 older adults have early stage memory or cognitive problems. The Alzheimer’s Association report released Tuesday said 12-18% of adults 60 and over have "mild cognitive impairment," a category of memory loss or cognitive problems that may be a precursor to dementia or caused by other medical or behavioral issues. Distinguishing dementia from other medical causes of memory or cognitive problems remains difficult, experts say, but perhaps more important than ever with one controversial new Alzheimer's drug available and others in late-stage clinical trials.

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Girls just wanna have fun (and equal pay)

