Greensboro, NC

Roadway reopens hours after tractor-trailer flips over on I-840

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash closed an offramp in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The off-ramp from I-840 W/785 N onto I-40 W was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

No injuries have been reported.

