South Jersey pet owners should remain vigilant when putting your pets in the backyard. It's been reported that another skunk has tested positive in Egg Harbor Township already this year. Apparently, this skunk had a run in with a few dogs and was tested at the beginning of the month. According to ShoreLocalNews.com, the sample provided a positive result a few days ago on March 9th.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO