Wake County, NC

Wake school board members consider new electoral maps

By WRAL
WRAL
 1 day ago

This video is not supported on your platform.

www.wral.com

The Associated Press

Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. The former “Empire” actor walked out...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Hill

House leaders want to take up daylight saving time bill — later

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set out to finally complete the “pivot to Asia,” a long sought adjustment of U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of America’s most significant military and economic competitor: China. But Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has made that...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Mariupol searches for survivors, says theatre bomb shelter held

LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - A bomb shelter under a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol withstood what Ukraine said was a Russian air strike and there are believed to be survivors trapped underneath, an official at the mayor's office said on Thursday. Ukraine accused Russian forces on...
POLITICS
CNN

Russia says it made a payment to avoid default

New York (CNN Business) — Russia says it has ordered the $117 million in interest payments it owes Wednesday to be sent to investors, attempting to avoid its first international default in more than a century. But it's not out of the woods yet. That's because the funds the...
ECONOMY

