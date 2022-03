Saweetie has been coming in hot with the hair moments this year. Now, the rapper has always been one to experiment with her coif, but we feel like she's really been having fun with it since she shaved her head and dyed it blonde in December 2021. She's since colored it hot pink, but we haven't had much time to take it in — Miss Thing has been too busy serving us some seriously fierce wigs. Just this month, we've seen her with long, dark brown hair finished with some sickening money piece highlights, as well as a flippy lime green lob. The rapper kept up the momentum at Wednesday evening's Billboard Women in Music Awards, turning out to the event on March 2 looking stunning with a capital S.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO