Considering all that she's been through during her two-decades-long relationship with music producer Stevie J, who has admitted to cheating on the mother of his daughter multiple times with Joseline Hernandez and other women, Mimi Faust just can't seem to find luck in her love life. It seemed as though everything was going well after it was announced that Mimi was engaged to be married to Ty Young, a 35-year-old WNBA star who most famously played for the Chicago Sky. Unfortunately, it looks like there may be trouble in paradise because only sixty-five days after their latest engagement was announced to the world, Ty Young was spotted getting close to another woman, possibly cheating on Mimi.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO