67-year-old man injured in shooting on Rondo Street
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was shot.
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 on Rondo Street. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was injured after shots were fired into the home.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injures. Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.
