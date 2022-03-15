ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

67-year-old man injured in shooting on Rondo Street

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNvOA_0eg8vOnh00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was shot.

Two killed in shooting on Locksley Drive in Jackson

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 on Rondo Street. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was injured after shots were fired into the home.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injures. Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Suspect in stolen vehicle wanted after chase in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle. According to Clinton PIO Amanda Jones, police located the stolen vehicle in Clinton city limits on Wednesday, March 16. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect led them on a chase on Highway 80. Jones […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Marion County woman arrested after child dies

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Tuesday, March 15, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) received a call from the Marion General Hospital that an unresponsive child had been transported to the emergency department by his parents. Once officers arrived, the hospital staff said the […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

JPD hosts survival training for motorcycle officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Motor Unit hosted a survival training for motorcycle officers on Wednesday, March 16. Officers from Flowood, Brandon, Madison, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) took part in the course. Instructors said it’s important to give the officers advanced training that they do not receive in the academy. After […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Monticello man charged with first degree murder

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced charges were upgraded for a murder suspect. According to investigators, Jadarrius Smith, 21, of Monticello, has been charged with first degree murder. Smith was initially arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with the attempted murder of Benny Rutland, 62. Rutland died from his […]
MONTICELLO, MS
WJTV 12

West Monroe man behind bars after setting girlfriend on fire

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Joshua White Jr., 18, of West Monroe was arrested after officers spoke to his former girlfriend about an incident that happened on March 5, 2022. According to a police report, during the evening hours of March 5, the victim told authorities she and White were drinking alcoholic beverages. During that time, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for credit card fraud in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to identify a suspect in connection to multiple credit card fraud cases. Police said the suspect committed multiple credit card frauds at retail outlets in Ridgeland in early March 2022. If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) […]
RIDGELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rondo#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Man crushed to death by vehicle in Auburn, death investigation ongoing

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is dead after first responders say he was crushed by a vehicle at home in Auburn. The body was located Tuesday morning at a residence along East Thach Ave and South Brookwood.  Coroner Bill Harris confirms the body was found underneath a truck and an initial investigation indicates the […]
AUBURN, AL
WJTV 12

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

DPS releases new details in deadly college van crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Department of Public Safety has released new information in a deadly crash that left seven University of the Southwest staff members and students dead.  According to DPS, the two vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 on FM 1788, about a half mile north of SH 115. The […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Alcorn County woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks, of Corinth. She is described as four feet nine inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to MBI, Hicks was last seen Tuesday, February 22, at 1:30 p.m. in the 300 […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Humphreys County sheriff sworn in

HUMPHREY COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A new Humphreys County sheriff was sworn in on Wednesday, March 16. This comes about a week after the death of former Sheriff Charles Sharkey. Dean Johnson was sworn in as the new sheriff. He has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. Johnson has been with Humphreys County Sheriff’s […]
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Criminology expert discusses community policing in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – After a double homicide in a Jackson neighborhood, neighbors have been scared to speak out in fear of retaliation. Criminology expert Kevin Lavine said the fear many families are feeling is the result of a disconnect in the community. Homeowners near Locksley Drive said they’re reluctant to speak with police due […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Florida parents arrested after smoking pot with children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their four children under the age of 12. Washington County investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month after they reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Walmart distribution center catches fire near Indianapolis airport

AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis. Nearly 200 firefighters are on scene with officials calling on anyone living near the looming plume of smoke to shelter in place and stay indoors along with not touching any of the debris that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy