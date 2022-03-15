ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge Was Asked About His Future With The Yankees

By Daniel Bates
 1 day ago
For as long as Yankees star Aaron Judge has been asked about his baseball future, his answer has remained the same. He wants to be a New York Yankee for life. On Tuesday, Judge was once again asked about what lies ahead. “As long as I’m playing baseball, I...

