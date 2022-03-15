Universal’s Animated Comedy ‘Strays’ Adds Isla Fisher

Click here to read the full article.

Isla Fisher ( Wolf Like Me ) has signed on to star alongside Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte and Randall Park in Universal’s animated comedy Strays , Deadline can confirm.

The film from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum combines CGI and live-action elements to follow an abandoned dog (Ferrell) who teams up with other strays, including one portrayed by Foxx, to get revenge on his former owner (Forte). Details with regard to the character Fisher is playing have not been disclosed.

American Vandal ‘s Dan Perrault penned the script. Greenbaum is producing alongside Picturestart’s Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Lord Miller President of Film, Aditya Sood, with Jessica Switch and Lord Miller’s Nikki Baida exec producing, and Picturestart’s Julia Hammer serving as co-producer. SVP of Production Development Jeyun Munford and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio. The film is slated for release on June 9, 2023.

Fisher currently exec produces and stars alongside Josh Gad in the Peacock miniseries Wolf Like Me . The actress has also appeared in Arrested Development and other series, as well as such films as Back to the Outback , Greed , The Beach Bum , Tag , Keeping Up with the Joneses , Nocturnal Animals , The Brothers Grimsby , The Great Gatsby and Wedding Crashers , to name a few.

She is represented by UTA, Shanahan Management in Australia and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.