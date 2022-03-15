Local organization working to distribute 50K free books in the community

A family-owned business in metro Detroit is aiming to give away 50,000 free books to people in the community and teachers.

The organization, Give My Books , picks up donated books from people’s homes and gives them away through JLC Book Sale . The book sale gave away 30,000 books last year, the group said.

Give My Books is expanding its pick-up area to include all of Washtenaw County and parts of Livingston, Oakland, Wayne and Monroe counties. It’s hoping the expansion will help exceed last year’s amount.

“Nobody likes throwing away books. That’s why my family and I wanted to make it easy for people who aren’t using their books to give them away and clear some space,” said Todd Whalen, the founder of Give My Books and JLC Book Sale. “We love keeping good books flowing through the community and people love discovering new books. We hope that expanding our pick up area will help give more people access to good books at a low cost, or more importantly, free.”

To donate books, fill out the pick-up request form on Give My Books’ website .

JLC Book Sale is also hosting four Summer Book Sale events from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2091 Stratton Court in Ann Arbor on the following dates: