An elementary school teacher was taken to hospital last week following an alleged attack by a five-year-old in Florida, authorities have said. A police report seen by The Independent said the Pine Lakes Elementary child was taken to an empty “cool down” room on Wednesday last week when they lashed out at the teacher. Neither individual has been named in a heavily redacted police report that was first reported by NBC News on Monday, and details so far remain limited. Police were allegedly called to the school in Pembroke Pines last week and found the adult “clearly weak and dazed”...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO