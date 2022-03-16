ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Is Topgolf headed to Memphis?

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItCjQ_0eg8tMxp00

At last, Topgolf could be headed to Memphis.

An application submitted to the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board shows a large golf and entertainment center near Germantown Road and Tennessee 385 that has all the markings of Topgolf.

The development, under the name Polo Grounds North, spans 149 acres in Memphis, just south of Germantown’s city limits. It would be built on the east side of Germantown Road, north of the expressway-like overpass at Tennessee 385.

“We have no other information than what is provided with the application that was filed with us,” Chip Saliba, deputy administrator of the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Development Services, said in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlBJs_0eg8tMxp00

A map shows the Polo Grounds North, just south of Germantown’s city limits. (Submitted)

The LUCB is scheduled to consider the application at its April 14 meeting.

GBT Realty Corp., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, is part of the project, according to the application. GBT bought land adjacent to a Topgolf’s Nashville location.

Neither GBT nor Topgolf returned requests for comment. However, the entertainment venue’s company replied to a post on Twitter.

Topgolf offers a variety of games using microchipped balls that score themselves. Locations typically include food and beverages and climate-controlled hitting bays. The company caters to golfers of all experience levels and offers classes for those looking to improve.

Sources with knowledge of the company’s search for a Memphis area site have speculated for months that Topgolf is interested in the former polo fields north of Aldi. Officials from the entertainment venue’s company discussed the site in 2021.

A source, who tried to lure Topgolf to a different area of Shelby County, said the application for Polo Grounds North outlines the same improvements the company expressed before pursuing other local sites.

The land for the proposed golf venue is owned by Melanie Smith Taylor Marital Trust. The trust owns large portions of land nearby in both Germantown and Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZQJO_0eg8tMxp00

Chef Erling Jensen and Doubletree announced on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, they are teaming up for a small bites restaurant including a Topgolf Swing Suites. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

In addition to the large golf and entertainment venue, the application also discusses mini-golf. Topgolf launched a mini-golf concept last year.

The application states the land on Germantown Road south of Callis-Cutoff Road is an accessible location with its proximity to Tennessee 385.

This would be Topgolf’s fourth Tennessee location, joining  Nashville, Chattanooga and Farragut (near Knoxville), where the company is set to open later this year on 15.7 acres, according to Farragut planning officials.

Topgolf already has a small presence locally. Chef Erling Jensen’s Small Bites inside DoubleTree East Memphis includes a Topgolf Swing Suite.

