Former Congresswoman Kendra Horn running for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat

Kendra Horn Democrat Kendra Horn announced campaign to run for Jim Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat.

Former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn is throwing her name in the ring for U.S. Senate, becoming the latest Oklahoman to run for Jim Inhofe’s seat.

Democrat Kendra Horn is the latest candidate to announce plans to run for Oklahoma’s soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat.

The 45-year-old attorney is the first Democrat to announce their campaign for Inhofe’s seat.

Horn pulled off a big upset in the 2018 midterm elections when she defeated then-U.S. Rep. Steve Russell, a Republican who had served in that seat for more than 40 years. That win made her the first Democrat woman to represent Oklahoma in U.S. Congress. She served one term before losing the seat in 2020 to U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice.

Several high-profile Republicans have already announced plans to run, including U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, State Sen. Nathan Dahm and Inhofe’s longtime Chief of Staff Luke Holland.

Inhofe won his reelection bid in 2020 but announced earlier this year plans to retire. His retirement is effective Jan. 3. Inhofe is a longtime fixture in Oklahoma politics who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1994.

“We don’t always have to agree, but we do need to talk to each other,” Horn said in a campaign video. “I got knocked down, but I got back up because I’m not done fighting for Oklahoma. And that’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate.”

©2022 Cox Media Group