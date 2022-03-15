ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel

By Jacob Fischler
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xb29J_0eg8qssM00

Seventeen Republican members of Congress have sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking an end to the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks.

The mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers’ freedom and is not backed by legal authority, they said in the suit filed Monday. They asked the court to step in to lift the rule.

The CDC extended the air travel mandate last week to April 18. It had been set to expire March 18.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, both of Kentucky, are the first members listed on the suit, which they filed in federal court in that state. Fifteen other GOP House members joined.

They include: Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Bob Good of Virginia, Brian Mast and Bill Posey of Florida and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

The members complained in the suit that in the two years since public health measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus began, “Americans have been subject to an increasing amount of government overreach … This is a case seeking to remedy one such overreach.”

In a statement, Rosendale railed against “the fearmongering narrative of COVID-19.”

“The CDC has forced Americans to wear masks on commercial flights for two years without legal standing,” Rosendale said. “A mandate is not law, and Congress never passed legislation codifying the CDC’s mask wearing demands.”

The members, who are paid $174,000 a year, also said the cost of purchasing masks caused them “ongoing financial harm.”

Representatives for the CDC did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Mandates removed

The suit challenges the federal government’s legal authority to enforce the mandate at any point in the pandemic.

But it comes at a time of increasing political pressure to end mandates of all kinds amid falling case numbers throughout the country. Multiple local and state governments, including those led by Democrats, have relaxed public health measures in recent weeks.

A quartet of Republican senators, including Mississippi’s Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees air travel, held a press conference Tuesday to also call for an end to the mandate.

The Republican opposition highlighted the difficulty of enforcing the remaining mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic while many others fall away.

“People can sit shoulder to shoulder in restaurants across the land now, without a mask,” Wicker said. “They can go to malls. Everywhere but an airport — looks a lot like a shopping mall to me.”

Wicker added that the constituent groups involved in air travel, including the airlines and flight attendants, were ready for the mandate to end.

Republican Sen. James Lankford, of Oklahoma, noted that masks are no longer required on school buses, but are on public transportation.

“All we’re looking for is basic consistency,” he said.

The post Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Passes Resolution to End Mask Rules on Transportation (1)

The Senate backed legislation to end the federal mask mandate on planes and transit in a largely symbolic vote that highlights GOP opposition to White House pandemic policies. Senators on Tuesday voted 57-40 to pass a resolution (. S. J. Res. 37. ) from Sen. Rand Paul. (R-Ky.) to end...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
The Independent

Voices: Greg Abbott could lose in Texas — but it feels like Democrats don’t believe that

After Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, successfully fielded off a primary challenge on Tuesday night, his campaign spent the next morning reminding people that their strategy of attacking marginalized Texans has only just begun.When asked about the Abbott campaign running on the notion that gender-affirming care for trans children is equivalent to child abuse, David Carney, a New Hampshire based consultant who has worked with Abbott for years now, said, “That is a 75-80% winner.”“I don’t believe even O’Rourke would think that if a parent cut off the hand of their kid, that would not be child abuse,”...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
James Lankford
Person
Bill Posey
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Matt Rosendale
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Republicans#Gop#House#Americans
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
538
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy