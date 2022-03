SAN ANGELO, Texas — Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide leaving many people wondering when prices will drop. Experts say right now, it’s hard to tell. “So when we talk about where these prices could go that remains to be seen but certainly it doesn't seem to be relief in sight at the moment for rise in oil prices which in turn again increases prices that we pay at the pump,” AAA spokesman, Joshua Zuber, said.

