Khloé Kardashian has come under fire yet again for poorly editing her pictures either with Photoshop or one of the many photo editing apps readily available. This time round, the 37-year-old Good American founder was called out by fans after she posted a selfie on Instagram on February 25th, and the door behind her appeared to be very distorted. You’d think she would know the golden rule of ensuring the backgrounds don’t give anything away when editing a picture, but we guess not…

