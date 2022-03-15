ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent asks Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey to apologise to Mo’Nique

By Inga Parkel
 1 day ago

50 Cent has called on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to apologise to Mo’Nique for their alleged influence in damaging her career.

The rapper posted a video on Instagram on Monday (14 March) in which he suggested that the comedian had been blackballed from Hollywood after her 2010 Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for her performance in Precious .

In the post’s caption, 50 Cent wrote: “I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there [sic] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to [sic] long.”

Last month Mo’Nique appeared on Turnt Out With TS Madison, in which she explained that due to other obligations, she had told director Lee Daniels she would not campaign for Oscar nominations for Precious.

She said that this prompted Perry and Winfrey – producers on the film – to try and convince Mo’Nique to reconsider. When she didn’t, she alleges she was shut out of the industry and denied multiple roles for being “difficult to work with”.

The actor further added that in a recent phone call with Perry, he told her he would not meet with her until she apologised to him and Winfrey for saying they had “anything to do with ruining her career”.

The Independent has reached out to Perry and Winfrey’s reps for comment.

In addition to calling out Winfrey and Perry, 50 Cent has called on the “Black film community to start casting her again”.

