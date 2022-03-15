ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for being sanctioned by Russia

By Namita Singh,John Bowden,Shweta Sharma,Andrew Naughtie and Oliver O'Connell
 1 day ago

In a tweet about Russia putting President Joe Biden on a sanctions list, Donald Trump revived an unproven allegation that Mr Biden has a conflict of interest over Russia and was “slow on the draw” when Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine .

On Tuesday Mr Trump also tweeted congratulations to Paul Mango on his new book about Operation Warp Speed to deliver vaccines against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a Democratic Party fundraising committee said it will hold the former president accountable by filing a formal complaint against him after he was accused of illegally spending political donations on campaigning for president without registering as a candidate.

American Bridge, a Democrat-aligned political action committee, said late Monday that it has already submitted a complaint to the US Federal Election Commission about Mr Trump’s conduct.

“We’re holding him accountable for dodging the law,” the group said.

Mr Trump continues to boast to his supporters that contrary to reports he failed to deter Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in the post-Soviet sphere, “ no one was tougher on Russia ” than him – and that “my personality is what kept us out of war”.

He also speculated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “could lead to World War III”, adding that his successor Joe Biden can still “end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”

