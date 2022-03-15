Grand jury drops 2 charges against Colts Neck man accused in Capitol riots

A federal grand jury has dropped two charges filed against a Colts Neck man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

The grand jury re-indicted Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who now faces two fewer crimes than he did before.

Hale-Cusanelli is awaiting trial on five charges, including disorderly conduct, obstructing an official proceeding and unlawfully parading in the Capitol.

He remains in jail in Washington, D.C.