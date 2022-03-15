Asian American advocates stand up against hate after attack on Filipino woman at apartment complex

Standing on the steps of Yonkers City Hall, local leaders and Asian American advocates took a stand against ant-Asian hate on Tuesday.

Their calls come days after a 67-year-old Filipino woman was punched and kicked more than 100 times as she attempted to enter her Yonkers apartment complex.

Advocates are now calling for the state Legislature to approve $64.5 million to be included in the state's budget to bolster services for Asian Americans and help fight hate through education.

William Kaung is with the Westchester chapter of OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates. He says the organization would benefit from the additional funding by teaching young children about Asian American history and culture.

"Alot of these incidents happen because of lack of understanding," says Kaung.

This is the third random act of violence committed against members of the Filipino community in New York in less than a week.

"We don't feel safe," says Elmer Cato, consul general of the Philippines in New York. "We think more effort should be exerted to make not just Filipinos but Asian Americans feel safe, feel safe here in New York."

The victim faces a long road to recovery after suffering multiple injuries including brain bleed and facial fractures. She was expected to leave the hospital on Tuesday.

If anyone has been a victim of a hate crime or bias incident, or has further information on this case, please call the District Attorney's Office at 914- 995-TIPS..