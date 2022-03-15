ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange County HS interim principal's Facebook stance on immigration raises controversy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQXJd_0eg8qQM800

An Orange County high school principal's controversial Facebook stance on immigration is raising a dialogue about the fine line between personal opinions on social media and publicly held jobs.

There were controversial remarks about immigration made on Facebook by interim Monroe-Woodbury principal Lori Hock.

One post asks where "American" contestants are on the Fox hit show "American Idol' and another criticizes government policy offering college financial assistance to immigrant students.

The posts were made in 2013 and leaked by an Instagram district watchdog page this month - now that the longtime employee has been promoted to interim principal.

Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez says she spoke with Hock about her comments.

"Her response to me was that the post was really in response to politics and has nothing to do with people," says Rodriguez.

NyAmerican
1d ago

First when did I move to China. Second people change and holding them responsible for something said Years ago is rediculous.Next the purpose of education use to be to have different opinions so people learn how to think. Till Woke took over. Now everyone has to think alike, talk alike, go along with Woke platform. Sounds like robots at the mercy of a totalitarian govt. Is this what you want your children,to become..robots programed to never think,or question ? How do they learn to compromise or deal with different opinions.Shame on,the watchdogs who serve only themselves and not society

