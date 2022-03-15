Orange County HS interim principal's Facebook stance on immigration raises controversy

An Orange County high school principal's controversial Facebook stance on immigration is raising a dialogue about the fine line between personal opinions on social media and publicly held jobs.

There were controversial remarks about immigration made on Facebook by interim Monroe-Woodbury principal Lori Hock.

One post asks where "American" contestants are on the Fox hit show "American Idol' and another criticizes government policy offering college financial assistance to immigrant students.

The posts were made in 2013 and leaked by an Instagram district watchdog page this month - now that the longtime employee has been promoted to interim principal.

Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez says she spoke with Hock about her comments.

"Her response to me was that the post was really in response to politics and has nothing to do with people," says Rodriguez.