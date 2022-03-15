ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Abercrombie Gets Physical With Subbrand Launch

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bqxew_0eg8qNxB00

Click here to read the full article.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is putting the spotlight on a new subbrand, YPB — which stands for Your Personal Best — on Wednesday.

Abercrombie started selling the YPB subbrand a few weeks ago, but begins the marketing push Wednesday.

More from WWD

Officials said YPB collection has “fashion-forward yet functional activewear” for working out or to just wear casually — or as A&F said “life-ing — whatever that may be.” The collection is being offered in both men’s and women’s.

A&F said the collection offers “super soft, squat-proof and breathable” bottoms; performance tops with four-way stretch; sweat-wicking and anti-odor elements; studio outer layers, and trending fashion details like cutouts and straps. YPB’s styles are available in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths.

“We’ve been dedicated to outfitting our Millennial consumers for every part of their lives, whether they’re traveling, brunching with friends or celebrating a wedding, for example. Being active is another key part of that lifestyle, and now, with the launch of YPB, we can meet those specific needs,” said Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’re laser-focused on listening to our customers, and they were clear. They’re looking for fashion-forward activewear that actually performs, looks good and combines quality with value.”

According to A&F, developing the collection involved hundreds of hours conducting fit research on models across genders, sizes, shapes and heights. Additionally, focus groups with customers and fitness and lifestyle influencers were held to gain insights on what they and their followers felt were missing from the activewear category, as well as to refine designs and details like pocket angles and drawstrings enable those wearing YPB to move freely and comfortably.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Fear of God Essentials Launches Womenswear, Confirms Athletics Launch

Fear of God has officially entered womenswear. The Los Angeles-based fashion brand launches on Thursday its first official women’s offering under the Essentials line, comprised of 50 styles including staple T-shirts, sweats and high-collar styles like mocknecks and half-zips, and women’s specific dresses, skirts, cardigans, cable-knit sweaters, relaxed trousers, and velour sweatsuits in soft color palettes like wheat and seafoam. Prices range from $30 to $295 and the line will be available first on the Fear of God website followed by retailers on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Armani Privé at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the star continued her hot streak of fashion-forward red carpet looks at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The singer-actress wore a custom white strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé, featuring sequined detailing on her chest. She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsRed Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsHow Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022 She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, both of whom also styled all her looks during her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Diane Kruger on ‘Making Out’ With the Kid From ‘Mad Men’ in New Show

Click here to read the full article. Name: Diane Kruger SXSW projects: “Swimming With Sharks”More from WWDInside the SXSW 2022 Opening Scene: Chanel, Gucci, and Sheryl CrowAfter a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe in "Shooter." Notable past credits: “Inglorious Bastards,” and the German-language film “In the Fade,” for which she won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival.  First impressions of Austin: “That it’s way colder than it was supposed to be! I didn’t pack a jacket.” On her first time at SXSW: “It’s pretty relaxed, it’s a little less intense than Cannes, let’s say. But...
MOVIES
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Fitness#Ypb#New Hong Kong Store#Harbour City Mall#A F#Xxs#Millennial
The Associated Press

lululemon Reveals First-Ever Footwear Collection—Made for Women First

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced its official entrance into the footwear category, allowing the brand to now offer a head-to-toe solution for guests—made for women first. Earlier today, the company introduced its debut running shoe, Blissfeel, during a media event in New York. The style will be available online and in select stores across North America, Mainland China and the United Kingdom beginning on March 22. Three additional styles were also revealed, Chargefeel, Strongfeel and Restfeel, which will be introduced in the coming months.
APPAREL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kohl's says it's no longer a department store

Kohl's is under intense pressure from Wall Street raiders and up against stiff competition from Amazon, Target and others. Now it's hoping that overhauling its brand image can beat back those threats. Kohl's announced plans Monday to add Sephora mini-shops to roughly 75% of its 1,100 US stores, open 100...
BINGHAMTON, NY
SHAPE

Even Shoppers with Wide Feet Say These Best-Selling Sneakers Are Comfortable 'Right Out of the Box'

People with wide feet know the sneaker struggle all too well: You see a hyped-up pair that promises comfort, breathability, and ultra-cushy goodness, but once you try them on, you can barely get your toes in. And while more brands are finally catching on and offering wider options of classic running shoes, these iterations don't seem to go on sale as often. That's why it's exciting to see that Amazon's best-selling pair of women's cross-training shoes from New Balance is discounted in all wide sizes right now.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Best Haircut For Women With Thin Hair

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.
HAIR CARE
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
Elle

Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page Filled With Major Deals in Almost Every Category

As avid Amazon shoppers, we're pros at filling our carts with the best finds FROM the retailer's top shopping extravaganzas from Prime Day to Black Friday. Today may not be a holiday, but we're here to let you in on a (major) Amazon secret that will save you tons before checkout: Have you ever used a coupon when making a purchase on Amazon? We sure haven't. So when we discovered that the online marketplace has a whole section dedicated entirely to coupons, we instantly knew the secret was too good to keep in!
INTERNET
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives Converse’s Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive Makeover

Click here to read the full article. The hands-free Chuck Taylors bring Nike’s FlyEase technology to its Converse brand for the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBarron's 'Most Sustainable' List Suggests It Pays to Care About ESGFrom Gucci to Ugg to Nike, Next-Gen Materials Gaining GroundJust Succ It: Nike Pressures Small Biz on Name ChangeBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Haircuts French Girls Always Ask For

When it comes to French-girl hair, the philosophy remains consistent: The less you do, the better. French girls have a knack for making their hair work around their lifestyle (Another day of dry shampoo? Pas de problème! Overslept? Embrace the bedhead!) and exuding an effortless, undone aesthetic that never looks like they’ve tried too hard.
HAIR CARE
GQMagazine

The Supreme and Burberry Collab Is Real, and Here’s What It Looks Like

Murmurs about a potential collaboration between Burberry and Supreme hit back in January (via the Supreme Leaks News Instagram account), and confirmation arrived earlier this week by way of a fit pic from rapper A$AP Nast, of Harlem’s very own A$AP Mob. In repose on a chaise lounge, Nast wore head-to-toe Burberry nova check embroidered with the brand’s sans-serif logo introduced by creative director Riccardo Tisci in 2018, its OG “Equestrian Knight” motif, and the Supreme box logo. That’s quadruple-branded.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

The $15 Amazon Find That Instantly Decluttered My Kitchen Drawers and Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I took a housesitting gig in the Caribbean and put everything I owned into storage, I thought that I’d be back and unpacking it all into a new space in just a few months. Well, my adventure took a bit longer than expected, and five years later (oops… ), I finally got rid of the storage unit this past fall and rediscovered all of my “stuff” — especially the multitude of kitchen tools I’d been missing these past years. My Kitchen-Aid stand mixer! My Le Creuset Dutch oven! And lots and lots (and lots!) of utensils, from my favorite easy-grip whisk to the microplane I bought for myself at Zabar’s one day when I was feeling fancy.
SHOPPING
WWD

WWD

21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy