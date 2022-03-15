Abercrombie Gets Physical With Subbrand Launch

Click here to read the full article.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is putting the spotlight on a new subbrand, YPB — which stands for Your Personal Best — on Wednesday.

Abercrombie started selling the YPB subbrand a few weeks ago, but begins the marketing push Wednesday.

Officials said YPB collection has “fashion-forward yet functional activewear” for working out or to just wear casually — or as A&F said “life-ing — whatever that may be.” The collection is being offered in both men’s and women’s.

A&F said the collection offers “super soft, squat-proof and breathable” bottoms; performance tops with four-way stretch; sweat-wicking and anti-odor elements; studio outer layers, and trending fashion details like cutouts and straps. YPB’s styles are available in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths.

“We’ve been dedicated to outfitting our Millennial consumers for every part of their lives, whether they’re traveling, brunching with friends or celebrating a wedding, for example. Being active is another key part of that lifestyle, and now, with the launch of YPB, we can meet those specific needs,” said Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’re laser-focused on listening to our customers, and they were clear. They’re looking for fashion-forward activewear that actually performs, looks good and combines quality with value.”

According to A&F, developing the collection involved hundreds of hours conducting fit research on models across genders, sizes, shapes and heights. Additionally, focus groups with customers and fitness and lifestyle influencers were held to gain insights on what they and their followers felt were missing from the activewear category, as well as to refine designs and details like pocket angles and drawstrings enable those wearing YPB to move freely and comfortably.