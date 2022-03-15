ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-1-1's Angela Bassett Crosses Over to Lone Star Next Week — Watch Promo

By Andy Swift
 1 day ago
9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star aren’t just joining each other on Monday nights — they’re joining forces.

The parent series returns to Fox for the second half of its fifth season on March 21 (8/7c), an evening that continues with Angela Bassett making a special guest appearance as Athena Grant on a new episode of Lone Star at 9 pm.

So, what brings Athena from Los Angeles to Austin? According to the Lone Star episode’s official synopsis, “Owen and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile, Grace and Carlos team up to investigate a prank 9-1-1 call that turns deadly.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at the franchise’s next crossover event.

In other news, Fox has also released a behind-the-scenes look at 9-1-1 ‘s long-awaited return — and it sounds like things aren’t slowing down for the 118 anytime soon.

“Athena, Bobby and the 118 ‘speed’ to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour,” according to the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck makes an impulsive relationship decision and Hen is reluctant to accept her new partner in Chimney’s absence.”

Hit PLAY on the video below for a first look at what’s next on 9-1-1 , then drop a comment with your thoughts on both shows.

