Officials: Several Pine Bush HS students apparently overdosed on marijuana with high THC levels

Several students at Pine Bush High School apparently overdosed last week.

District officials confirm to News 12 at least three students overdosed after they ingested marijuana with high levels of THC before coming to school.

The children were taken to the hospital and are OK.

Interim Superintendent Donna Geidel says it's a problem affecting school districts county and statewide.

"The legalization of marijuana has really put us in a tough place. We all saw this coming as educators but not it's here and we have to deal with it. People don't understand and think because it's legal it's OK," says Geidel.

Geidel says legally produced marijuana has THC levels up to 90% compared to years ago, when the drug contained less than half that amount.

A community forum to discuss the issue of student substance abuse is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Pine Bush High School cafeteria.