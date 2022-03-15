ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

Officials: Several Pine Bush HS students apparently overdosed on marijuana with high THC levels

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Several students at Pine Bush High School apparently overdosed last week.

District officials confirm to News 12 at least three students overdosed after they ingested marijuana with high levels of THC before coming to school.

The children were taken to the hospital and are OK.

Interim Superintendent Donna Geidel says it's a problem affecting school districts county and statewide.

"The legalization of marijuana has really put us in a tough place. We all saw this coming as educators but not it's here and we have to deal with it. People don't understand and think because it's legal it's OK," says Geidel.

Geidel says legally produced marijuana has THC levels up to 90% compared to years ago, when the drug contained less than half that amount.

A community forum to discuss the issue of student substance abuse is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Pine Bush High School cafeteria.

Comments / 93

Rob
1d ago

Overdose ????? nobody in the history of record taking has ever overdosed on weed. Kids shouldbt be messing with it but way to use propaganda in your headline.

Reply(2)
69
Don Gaffney
1d ago

Fake News. Its impossible to overdose on THC. most that can happen is they got some good sleep . , I bet there's no Hospital record of it happening

Reply(2)
30
Gilbert delgado
1d ago

Report the news accurately over dosing on a drug and then is ok does not define the impression that looks to make Marijuana seem deadlyit's a false narrative you don't over dose on Marijuana , you just get high now you can over dose on Coke and die, alcohol the same big difference

Reply(1)
30
News 12

News 12

