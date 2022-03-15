Shapiro: Recent events in Scottsdale offer glimpse into bright tomorrow

Recent events in Scottsdale prove our future is bright and our moral compass is in focus.

Our public school system is celebrating 125 years of dedication to our children and our community.

Recently, stakeholders came together to energize the Coronado Promise at Coronado High School. This community effort has enhanced the graduation rates, student achievement, and post-secondary educational opportunities for their students and will ultimately be expanded to other area schools.

It changes the paradigm for all students, teachers, parents, employers, neighbors, and citizens by changing and enhancing goals and dreams.

SUSD Superintendent Scott Menzel, Principal Amy Palatucci and countless others have earned our respect and admiration.

Programs like this make Scottsdale special and unique.

Recently, our iconic Parada del Sol Parade was held and broke past attendance records and community participation levels. The past few years dealing with Covid interfered with this historic event that has brought our community together for six decades.

Recently, the past Presidents of the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce inducted more community leaders into their History Hall of Fame. All of the inductees share the common traits of servant leadership, civil discourse, and a healthy dose of “Dudley Do-Right”.

Recently, Major League Baseball Spring Training is back up and running at Scottsdale Stadium through the auspices of the Scottsdale Charros, which will benefit fans, local businesses, and local charities.

These four events and others prove that Scottsdale is thriving and living up to their reputation as a great place to live, work, play and learn. We were named one of the most livable cities in America in 1989 and we still hold that distinction.

It may be old fashioned to believe in motherhood and apple pie. But no better substitutes have ever been invented.

We will continue to thrive by encouraging builders and dreamers versus barnburners and disruptors. We will continue to thrive by encouraging civil discourse and rejecting hostility and vitriol. There’s no room or tolerance for negativity.

I’m proud to be a Scottsdaleian and I congratulate my neighbors and friends for sharing the dream.

Editor's Note: Gary Shapiro is a longtime Scottsdale resident, community member and Realtor.