ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Russia business deals muddy GOP US Senate primary in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D0UX_0eg8pgZ500
Election 2022-Senate-Ohio-Russia Deals FILE — Ohio senatorial candidate Jane Timken listens as Ohio Sen. Rob Portman speaks to supporters at a rally in Cincinnati, March 4, 2022. As war rages in Ukraine, ties to business deals involving Russia are threatening potential political fallout to candidates in Ohio's crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File) (Jeff Dean)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Several Republicans competing for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. Senate in Ohio are facing scrutiny for their ties to Russia as the country intensifies its war against Ukraine.

Much of the attention has focused on former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, whose husband's family founded a company that does business in Russia. But other candidates in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman, including J.D. Vance and Mike Gibbons, also have links to business deals in Russia that could become vulnerabilities in the May 3 primary.

While domestic issues generally dominate midterm political contests, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — with its harrowing images of civilian casualties — has become an animating subject of the competitive Senate race in Ohio, which has a large Ukrainian American population. In a race with several millionaire candidates, the war is highlighting the risks that come with being wealthy and having tangled investment interests involving foreign countries.

The easiest target has long been Timken, whose husband sits on the board of the like-named Fortune 500 ball bearing manufacturer based in North Canton, Ohio. Even before Ukraine, her adversaries sought to pin the Timken Co.'s international business dealings on Timken.

Timken Co. last week suspended its operations in Russia, where it has a manufacturing plant and an 8-year-old relationship with United Wagon Co., a Moscow-based manufacturer and servicer of freight cars. The company signed the deal in 2014, around the time Russia seized Crimea.

Conservative PACs, mostly backing Republican Josh Mandel in the race, pilloried Timken in attack ads as “shameless” for outwardly supporting Ukraine and calling for tough sanctions on Russia while making money off her investments in the company. She has reported owning roughly 2,800 shares in Timken Co., whose stock price initially rose after the Feb. 24 invasion.

Timken campaign spokesperson Mandi Merritt calls the attacks on Timken unfair.

“It’s a nonsense line of attack that Jane is somehow responsible for every business decision of a multibillion-dollar company where she never even worked,” Merritt said in a statement. “Jane’s record of standing up for Ukraine and championing Ohioans is unmatched.”

Portman, a co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, has endorsed Timken and campaigned with her around the state earlier this month.

After Timken criticized Vance for voicing indifference to the fate of Ukraine in the days leading up to the invasion, a Vance ally tweeted: "No candidate has business ties in Russia except for Jane Timken. Her husband's company has provided steel for their tanks, rail, and military." The attacks continued from the left, with one labor union ally trying to label Timken "Russia Jane."

But Vance has business interests in Russia of his own.

In May 2021, he joined Peter Thiel and other prominent conservative venture capitalists and invested in the video platform Rumble, a YouTube alternative favored by the political right. After tech companies including Meta and Twitter limited Russia’s state-controlled news network RT to minimize the spread of propaganda, the Russian government announced it would move to Rumble.

“Rumble has consistently supported free speech on its platform — even speech it may find offensive,” Vance campaign spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said in an email, adding that this is “unlike Twitter, which censors a sitting U.S. President while allowing the Chinese Communist Party, North Korea and the Ayatollah Khomeini (to name a few) to continue their propaganda.”

Gibbons, another Senate candidate, is distancing himself from a Russian business deal announced by his company, Brown Gibbons Lang & Company, in 2011. Campaign spokesperson Samantha Cotten said BGL was merely promoting the transaction of another member of the 38-company Global M&A association.

The transaction — sale of a 57% stake in a Belarusian machine-building plant to Moscow-headquartered HMS Group — "was exclusively executed by another company," she said. HMS specializes in pipes for the Russian oil industry and one of its main customers is Gazprom, the state-owned gas giant and majority owner of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, whose operation was suspended because of the war.

Lost in the ad attacks against Timken is the fact that their intended beneficiary, Mandel, has taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Timken family members, employees and PACs over the years.

According to campaign finance data made available by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, so have many other candidates on Ohio's 2022 ballot. They include two other Senate candidates — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan and the best known Democrat in the race, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan — as well as Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and a rival in the GOP gubernatorial primary, former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.

Among other entanglements, the real estate company owned at the time by the family of Mandel’s then-wife, Ilana, sold off its stake in the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center to Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov in 2016. The billionaire has since sold the assets.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report from Canton, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

BEIJING — (AP) — Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing. The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp. to provide domestic and international service under an order issued Wednesday. The U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
Action News Jax

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Thursday, with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and shelling them from a distance, raining havoc on civilians. In the besieged southern city of Mariupol, a Russian airstrike destroyed a theater where hundreds of people were sheltering, Ukrainian officials...
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official. Martin — also referred to as Ireland's...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Action News Jax

Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government have been charged with brazen and wide-ranging schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States, including by seeking to derail the election bid of a little-known congressional candidate, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Action News Jax

Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors'

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian airstrike ripped apart a theater where hundreds of people have been living in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a “self-purification” to rid his country of anyone who questions his invasion.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, group warns

Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Thursday. In a grim new assessment, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year, the conflict would reduce...
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Cheap but lethal Turkish drones bolster Ukraine's defenses

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Despite three weeks of Russian bombardment, Ukraine has kept up a stiff defense of its cities by using Turkish-made drones to carry out pop-up attacks on the invaders with a lethal effectiveness that has surprised Western military experts. The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Mikhail Prokhorov
Action News Jax

Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Survivors began to emerge Thursday as authorities worked to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theater blasted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, the local governor said.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Live updates: Ukraine mayor, 9 Russian conscripts released

LVIV, Ukraine — Russian forces freed the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in exchange for nine of their captured conscripts, an official from Ukraine’s presidential office said Wednesday. Kyiv accused the Russians of kidnapping Mayor Ivan Fedorov about a week ago. Surveillance video showed him being...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Gazprom#International Business#Gop#Ap#Republicans#U S Senate#Ohio Republican Party#Ukrainian American#The Timken Co#Timken Co#United Wagon Co
Action News Jax

As crisis in Ukraine grows, aid agencies rush in supplies

RZESZOW, Poland — (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, aid agencies continue to ramp up their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting, and also to over 3 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began.
CHARITIES
Action News Jax

Macron, barely campaigning, leads French presidential race

PARIS — (AP) — Tired-looking. Unshaven. Wearing jeans and a hoodie. As he runs for re-election next month, French President Emmanuel Macron released unusual pictures of himself working nights and weekends at the Elysee palace, where he is spending most of his time focusing on the war in Ukraine — while avoiding traditional campaign activities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Action News Jax

Live updates: 21 killed in pre-dawn Russian attack on school

MEREFA, Ukraine — Twenty-one people have been killed by Russian artillery that destroyed a school and a community center in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, officials said. Merefa Mayor Veniamin Sitov said the attack occurred just before dawn on Thursday. The Kharkiv region has seen heavy bombardment...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's plans to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Biden was supposed to host Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House. The two leaders will hold a virtual bilateral meeting and Martin will sit out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol that Biden will attend. Biden will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Martin will not attend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori back in Britain after Iran deal

LONDON — (AP) — Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years — charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori — returned home to their families' hugs and tears Thursday after the U.K. settled a decades-old debt to Iran.
RUSSIA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
88K+
Followers
92K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy