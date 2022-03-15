AHSAA approves winter sports alignments for 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years

There will be some major changes for basketball teams in the latest AHSAA winter sports alignments, announced Tuesday.

There are no changes in classifications levels from football, but area play will could be different for local teams.

Gadsden City, Southside, Fyffe, Collinsville and Spring Garden all move down one classification, while Westbrook Christian is moving up a class to 3A.

The biggest news out of the reclassification, which will take place from 2022 to 2024, is the Titans moving to 6A.

REWIND:Gadsden area high school basketball rewind: Best games, moments, bold predictions

GETTING BETTER:Cade Phillips: 4-star basketball prospect in Class of 2023 at Jacksonville

FIRST EVER:Guntersville girls basketball wins first-ever AHSAA state title, beating Lee-Huntsville

Gadsden City will play in Area 13 with Fort Payne and Oxford. The Yellow Jackets girls lost 55-36 to Hazel Green in the Class 6A championship game.

Southside moves down to 5A but will be in a separate area from in-county rival Sardis. The Panthers join Lincoln and Alexandria in Area 12, while Sardis' Area 13 remains intact. The Lions girls team advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Etowah basketball will move from Area 10 to 11, meaning it is moving away from defending 4A state champion Jacksonville.

The Blue Devils will join Ashville, Hanceville and Oneonta in Area 10, while the Golden Eagles will be joined by Cherokee County, Cleburne County and White Plains.

With Westbrook Christian moving up to 3A, it will join Etowah County rivals Hokes Bluff and Glencoe, along with Ohatchee in Area 12. The Warriors take the place of Collinsville and Geraldine, which moves to Area 14, is replaced by Ohatchee. Plainview is also in Area 14.

Collinsville is joined by Fyffe in the move down from 3A to 2A and join forces in Area 12 with a pair of Gadsden-area schools in Sand Rock and Gaston.

West End moves from Area 11 to 13 and will be joined by Decatur Heritage Christian, Falkville and Holly Pond. Defending girls Class 2A champion Pisgah remains in Area 15.

Spring Garden moves back to 1A after falling to rival Pisgah each of the last two years in the North Regional final.

The Panthers join Coosa Christian, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville and Jacksonville Christian Academy in Area 12.

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.