David Arquette Recalls Wanting to Face Cody Rhodes, Work AEW Match For Documentary

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Arquette has revealed he wanted to face Cody Rhodes and work a match for AEW during his redemption tour chronicled in the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette. The documentary, which chronicles Arquette’s return to the ring, released in August of 2020 and told the story of Arquette returning to...

