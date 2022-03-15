ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

UK Man Daily Drives Classic 1931 Tourer To Work Everyday

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3Bej_0eg8nQ2F00

Would you daily drive a pre-war classic? Mark Elder does!

The thought of daily driving a collector or classic car doesn’t mean a lot these days, with a lot more people willing to get out and drive than before. However, there is a lot of risk with driving a collectible, mainly being the damage that can happen on the road, how much your insurance would cover in the event of a wreck, and even just being able to find service parts for rare or older classics. However, these things have not stopped Mark Elder from daily driving his 90-year-old classic car to work everyday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a76HC_0eg8nQ2F00

The 58-year-old from Bicester, Oxfordshire inherited his 1931 four-seat tourer 12/50 Alvis from his dad, who had bought it about a decade ago. The 90 year old car has been driving over 200k miles since it was built, and it’s still not giving up on giving Mark a spin everyday.

“The car has been in the family for 10 years and we’re lucky that the Alvis has got a very good spares backup, so through the vintage sports car club, we’re able to get spares to keep it going,” Mark explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zUPI_0eg8nQ2F00

“It hasn’t got power steering, it doesn’t have hydraulic brakes, there’s no AVS or ride control, no heater, one windscreen wiper, and I have to use my hands to signal when I’m turning left or right.

“I can’t say that vintage cars don’t break down but by driving them regularly, you can keep them going.

“If you’re driving an old car, there’s so much excitement and fun when it comes to driving and there’s a sense of achievement when you reach your destination.

“I drive the car daily when I can; this last week when we had the cold, snowy weather, I was driving it backwards and forwards to work and it was fine.

“I go to the pub in it, go shopping in it, and it to work and back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPmVv_0eg8nQ2F00

“You need to have the confidence in the car and it’s like all things, if you’re driving a car all the time, you learn to enjoy the car better.”

Like the car itself, Mark gets his love for cars from his dad. His father took him out to vintage car meets and now Mark’s kids, aged 27 and 26, both out in the car with him.

ClassicAndCollectorCars.com would like to thank American Collectors Insurance for their continued support of the collector car hobby. As the highest customer-rated classic car insurance company in the industry, American Collectors Insurance provides innovative insurance products tailored to the unique needs of fellow Collectors.

Since 1976, American Collectors Insurance has specialized in protecting the passion of Collector enthusiasts of all types, including American muscle cars, antique/classic cars, hot rods, resto-mods, vintage cars, classic motorcycles and specialty collectibles including automobilia.

To see how much you can save on an Agreed Value insurance policy that will properly Protect Your Passion™, request a free classic car insurance quote online in seconds at AmericanCollectors.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Abandoned BMW Dealership Is A Gold Mine For Classic Car Lovers

With millions of cars manufactured since time immemorial, it's impossible to not see abandoned ones every once in a while. However, an abandoned BMW dealership and body shop in Spain doesn't just house a few of them – it's got a whole bunch rotting away in dirt and bird toilings.
CARS
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
Motorious

1971 Oldsmobile 442 Is 1 of 110 W-30 Convertibles

Oldsmobile produced only 110 of its 442 W-30 convertibles for the 1971 model year, and this is just one of 10 convertibles optioned with factory air. This beautiful example has been owned by an Oldsmobile enthusiast for the past 32 years. Raleigh Classic is excited to offer the opportunity to owe a stunning, rare, and numbers-matching 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 convertible.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Driving#Sports Car#Vehicles#Avs
Motorious

Top 4 Dodge Concepts That Never Made It To Production

Like many of the major auto manufactures, Dodge has some concepts that never made it to production out there. What causes a manufacturer to invest in design, development, and the creation of a live concept, just to snuff the project, usually happens without a complete explanation - but you can assume it’s typically a financial or marketing standpoint. Sometimes, vehicle manufactures make concepts they plan on producing, for the sake of showing off what they can do, new features, upcoming technology, new engine lines, and so forth. For whatever reason, these 5 Dodge concepts never made it to production, but they’re worth a look back at.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is From The Greatest Generation Of Muscle Cars

This first generation Chevelle boasts the best options of its time for a super rare buyer’s opportunity. The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.
CARS
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win A 1-of-249 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Owning a four-speed 1969 Ram Air III Pontiac GTO Convertible would be even sweeter if you win it!. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1992 Porsche 911 Turbo Provides Raw Driving Experience With Over 300 Horsepower

This incredible car was one of the greatest cars of its time and now it's ready for a new owner. The ultimate European sports car was no doubt created in the time of the third generation Porsche 911. While the exterior styling may not have changed much from the original first-gen, the car significantly improved performance and handling. The 1990s were a great time for cars worldwide as many of the incredible high-performance machines were starting to recover from a rough patch in the 1980s. Finally, those machines had gotten their pride back, and Porsche took the opportunity to make something, unlike anything the international automotive world had ever seen. This particular car is the epitome of ‘90s performance, and it could soon be yours.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Still Buy a Dodge Cummins Truck in 2022?

Ram trucks has grown past being a subdivision of Dodge, and the two are now sister brands in the same company. Ram offers multiple diesel engine options. The heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500 are the only pickup trucks available with the latest generation of the legendary turbocharged, straight-six Cummins diesel engine: the 6.7-liter.
CARS
Motorious

Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

Get doubel the entries as a Motorious reader. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1985 Porsche 928S Is The Epitome Of Raw Driving Experience

V8, RWD, and a manual? We're not talking about an American car!. As far as the European automotive enthusiast market goes, you'd be hard-pressed to anyone that doesn't at least mention the Porsche brand. This incredible manufacturer has a ton of sports cars in the market ranging from models like the 918 Syper to the famous 911. But, of course, let's be honest, most of these cars look pretty much the same, with the rear engine RWD platform remaining consistent with its styling. Not much has changed in exterior design for nearly five decades, which means that "unique" isn't even in the vocabulary for most 911 variants. However, one vehicle that is largely overlooked in popular car culture may be the perfect choice for any Porsche enthusiast looking for something a little different from the norm.
CARS
Motorious

Sunken Felicity Ace Was Carrying Car Collector’s Bentley

Philanthropist and businessman Ernie Boch Jr. was waiting on his Bentley, but now it’s sleeping with the fishes. Ernie Boch Jr. is known in the Boston area for his creative approach to selling cars. He is the CEO of Boch Enterprises, a billion business consisting mainly of automobile dealerships in Norwood, Massachusetts. He is also known for having a very impressive car collection. One thing he won’t be adding to his collection is a Bentley that is now sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean after the Felicity Ace famously caught on fire in the middle of the ocean, and sunk last week.
NORWOOD, MA
Motorious

1931 Ford Model A Roadster Spinning Tires With The Same Family For 67 Years

This incredible hotrod has been kept alive for close to seven decades by the same family and now its in search of a new owner. The 1930s were a fantastic time for designing and building the quality of American-made automobiles, especially within the performance car genre. With rolling fenders, crazy color schemes, and the growing popularity of Ford's V8, these cars were the perfect building blocks for a new kind of car. This new subculture of the car community would be called the hotrodders of America and the precursor to the muscle car movement. So when the day comes that you get to lay eyes on one of these powerful roadsters and coupes, understand that what you are looking at is not just some old car from a time before modern performance technology. Instead, it is a piece of history that led to the insane muscle and pony cars we have today; this is one of the last true American art forms.
CARS
Motorious

1953 Pontiac Chieftain Gets Maaco Paint Job

One of the things that’s all the rage in some enthusiast circles these days is heavy patina on classic cars. This 1953 Pontiac Chieftain has plenty of it after years of sitting, but the owner decided to correct that problem with a $2,500 Maaco paint job. The move is proving to be fairly controversial as everyone has different opinions of not only whether he should have done this but also what would’ve been a better alternative.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get More Entries To Win This Chevy Nova

A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
CARS
Motorious

1937 Ford Pickup Is Mystical

A Chevy motor, some beautiful purple paint, and a set of chrome wheels make this truck an awesome purchase for any vintage truck lover. Ford has become an icon within the American automotive industry because of its long-standing status as its most prominent manufacturer. There's no telling how many different cars ever made by Ford, but with a lineup of thousands of other models, there is a ton of variety to choose from. Pickup trucks have become particularly synonymous with the brand as most of the American population worked in agriculture and trade labor in the earlier days of automobile production. This created a definite need for utility vehicles that still had some style and an inkling of performance.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Ford Mustang Fastback Shows Off Insane Drag Pack

This Mustang was the subject of a rotisserie restoration. The Mach I Mustang was possibly one of the most remarkable automotive feats in the history of vehicle production because of the incredible new ideas that it brought to the table in the mid-1960s. The sleek coupe-style coupled with extensive engine options and a low price tag made these cars some of America's most desirable performance models. Without a doubt, Ford had taken the hearts of an entire generation of car enthusiasts ready to get on the road at an early age. As a result, the Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on the collector and classic car market. This particular car is an excellent example of one of those pony cars, and you might be able to get your hands on it.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Arrives With New Engines, New Transmission, And AWD

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is one of the finest vans that money can buy, and it's not very difficult to make it a luxury office on wheels or a mobile hotel room. It's also a pretty impressive adventure companion, but clearly, Mercedes feels that there's room for improvement. As announced today at the 2022 Work Truck Week, the Sprinter is getting a host of upgrades for the 2023 model year.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy