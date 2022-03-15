ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven man found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of girlfriend

By Isabella Gentile
 1 day ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New Haven was found guilty in the 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend.

A jury found Anthony Valeriano, 53, formerly of Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven, guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm on March 7.

New Haven police charge man in 2020 shooting death of girlfriend

His girlfriend, 44-year-old Natosha Gaines, was shot and killed in their New Haven apartment on Oct. 17, 2020, according to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office.

Following an investigation, Valeriano was arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Valeriano told detectives the shot was caused by an accidental discharge of the weapon that happened when he tripped, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office said, adding prosecutors introduced evidence in the trial from the chief medical examiner and a firearms expert that refuted what he told investigators.

44-year-old woman shot, killed in New Haven apartment

After the verdict was announced, Valeriano was taken into custody. His bond was increased to $750,000. Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

